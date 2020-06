LISBON, June 16 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Abanca will no longer buy a 95% stake in Portugal’s EuroBic, in which Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos has been trying to sell her 42.5% stake, a Portugal-based source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source said Abanca and Eurobic’s shareholders had failed to reach an agreement on the proposed transaction. Abanca had no immediate comment.