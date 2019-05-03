Bonds News
May 3, 2019 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Portugal PM to address nation on teachers' pay

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 3 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa will address the nation later on Friday after parliament voted in favour of granting teachers salary increases held back over several years since 2005, a government spokesman said. Costa was due to meet President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at 1400 GMT and would then deliver a televised address from his residence, the spokesman said, without giving further detail.

Such a payout could undermine efforts to balance the budget and some analysts say could lead to a political crisis.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below