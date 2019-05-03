Portugal PM to address nation on teachers' pay

LISBON, May 3 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa will address the nation later on Friday after parliament voted in favour of granting teachers salary increases held back over several years since 2005, a government spokesman said. Costa was due to meet President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at 1400 GMT and would then deliver a televised address from his residence, the spokesman said, without giving further detail.

Such a payout could undermine efforts to balance the budget and some analysts say could lead to a political crisis.