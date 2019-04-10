Portugal plans lithium licensing auction in May - minister

LISBON, April 10 (Reuters) - Portugal hopes to launch an international auction of lithium exploration licences next month, where it will seek bidders’ commitments to build a local lithium processing unit, the environment and energy transition minister said on Wednesday.

Joao Matos Fernandes told parliament eight areas had already been selected for the auction, with another one being studied.

The auction, initially planned for last year, is part of a plan to make Portugal Europe’s top supplier of the metal for electric car batteries and meet an expected surge in global demand for lithium. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)