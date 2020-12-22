UPDATE 1-Bank of Portugal chief says loan moratoriums too high, should be reassessed

(Adds quotes on lender Novo Banco)

LISBON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The value of loan repayments suspended in Portugal under a scheme to help businesses and individuals during the pandemic has risen to a very high level and the measures should be reassessed, Bank of Portugal governor Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.

Portugal’s banks have suspended capital and interest repayments until September 2021 on 46 billion euros ($56 billion) of corporate and household debt to avoid a jump in bad loans, according to latest Bank of Portugal data covering the period to the end of September.

That was made up of repayment moratoriums on 24.4 billion euros of corporate loans, equivalent to 32% of total credit to companies, as well as on 21.6 billion euros of household loans, or 17% of the total.

Centeno said the scheme was “an important instrument to provide liquidity in times of a very acute crisis”, but the scale of the uptake had reached levels that required re-evaluation.

“We must re-evaluate the breadth, size and focus of these moratoriums over the next few months. We must understand the need to resume this (repayment) process as soon as possible,” Centeno told a parliamentary committee.

Between mid-2016 and mid-2020 Portugal reduced its non-performing loans (NPL) ratio three-fold to 5.5%, but it is still twice the European average.

Centeno also warned financial stability could be jeopardised after opposition parties last month blocked a planned 476 million euro capital injection by the Portuguese Resolution Fund into loss-making lender Novo Banco after it became embroiled in controversy over the sale of non-performing assets.

“The state must fulfil its contracts, its obligations,” Centeno said. “It would be dramatic that non-compliance had an impact on financial stability.”

The state-backed resolution fund owns 25% of Novo Banco, which emerged from the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo in 2014, and U.S. private equity fund Lone Star the rest.