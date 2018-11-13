Brexit will raise European government funding costs - Portugal debt agency chief

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s exit from the European Union will raise funding costs for European governments and taxpayers will take the hit, the head of Portugal’s debt agency said on Tuesday.

“Brexit will make sovereign funding (in Europe) more expensive,” Christina Casalinho, chief executive officer at the Portuguese government debt agency told a conference in Brussels. “Ultimately the cost will be to the issuers, and therefore to the taxpayers.”

She also said that she could not see banks setting up significant operations in Europe after Brexit because it would be “a costly process”. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Writing by Tommy Wilkes Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)