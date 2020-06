June 9 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Finance Minister Mario Centeno, credited with reversing long-standing austerity policies while also achieving the country’s first budget surplus in 45 years, will resign on June 15, the president said on Tuesday.

In a statement published online, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said Centeno will be replaced by Joao Leao, currently serving as budget secretary of state. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Catarina Demony; Editing by Jon Boyle)