Germany: Won't speculate about whether Centeno will resign as Eurogroup head

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that he could not speculate about whether Mario Centeno, who is resigning as Portugal’s finance minister, would also step down as head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

“There will need to be discussions now about the future - this is not a moment at which we can speculate. I can say, however, that the German government and I have a clear idea,” Scholz told reporters, without elaborating further.

Centeno, who has been credited with reversing long-standing austerity policies while also achieving Portugal’s first budget surplus in 45 years, will resign on June 15, the president said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)