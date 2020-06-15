Centeno well-suited to be next Bank of Portugal chief, says PM Costa

LISBON, June 15 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday that Mario Centeno, who last week resigned from his role as finance minister, is well-equipped to be the next central bank governor.

“Mario Centeno has all the conditions to exercise the post of governor of the Bank of Portugal,” Costa told a news conference shortly after the newly appointed Finance Minister Joao Leao took office.

Centeno, also Eurogroup chief, is credited with reversing long-standing austerity policies while also achieving the country’s first budget surplus in 45 years in 2019.