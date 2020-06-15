UPDATE 1-Centeno well-suited to be next Bank of Portugal chief, says PM Costa

(Adds details, quotes)

LISBON, June 15 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday that Mario Centeno, who resigned as finance minister last week, is well-equipped to be the next central bank governor, although he stopped short of confirming his nomination.

Costa told a news conference that Centeno had all the attributes needed to lead the Bank of Portugal. New finance minister Joao Leao is due to appoint a successor to governor Carlos Costa, whose term ends next month.

Centeno’s nomination has been widely anticipated even though opposition parties last week voted for a bill that would, if it became law, force a wait of up to five years before he could become governor.

“Obviously it is a hypothesis, and an excellent hypothesis,” Leao said at the news conference of Centeno’s possible appointment.

Centeno, who will also step down in July as head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, is credited with reversing longstanding austerity policies while also achieving Portugal’s first budget surplus in 45 years in 2019.

Referring to the opposition move, premier Costa said: “I don’t understand, nobody in the country understands, this need to hunt down Centeno.”

Leao also promised fiscal policy continuity, saying: “This is not the right time to speak about it but I don’t see any inconvenience.” (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony, Editing by Andrei Khalip and Catherine Evans)