Portuguese market regulator plans measures to boost IPOs

LISBON, May 31 (Reuters) - Portugal’s market regulator wants to boost initial public offerings (IPOs) with measures that include allowing new issuers to be exempt from quarterly supervisory fees for a year.

While peer-to-peer lending platform Raize last year completed Portugal’s first public listing since 2014, others have struggled, with retailer Sonae, porcelain maker Vista Alegre and toymaker Science4You all ditching planned IPOs.

“We predict presenting the proposal to the government by the summer, which will include a zero rate proposal for new issuers during their first year in the market,” CMVM’s president Gabriela Figueiredo Dias told its annual conference on Friday.

Depending on the financial instruments and the market capitalisation of each issuer, CMVM charges between 250 and 5,000 euros for its quarterly supervision fees.

The proposal comes as the Portuguese government seeks ways to bring investment into the country, which was one of the worst hit by the euro zone debt crisis and had to be bailed out.

Portuguese economy minister Pedro Siza Veira told the CMVM conference that economic growth will require the mobilisation of “very significant” and “diversified” financial resources.

“We need more investment and we need to ensure the disposable income of families and companies is safely applied in Portugal,” he said.

Portugal, which was bailed out by the European Union eight years ago, is enjoying its highest economic growth in nearly two decades, fuelled by record tourism, an upswing in the housing market, a growing tech sector and strong exports. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves Writing by Catarina Demony Editing by Axel Bugge and Alexander Smith)