Ryanair cabin crews in Portugal set 3 one-day strikes around Easter

LISBON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A union representing Portuguese cabin crew working for Ryanair will hold three one-day strikes during the Easter holidays, on March 29, April 1 and April 4, an official with the SNPVAC union said on Monday.

Fernando Gandra told Reuters SNPVAC had sent a notice of strike action to Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, and the Portuguese labour ministry. The strike was motivated by “worsening labour conditions, a lack of respect for the dignity of the cabin crew ... and threats over sales objectives”, he said.

Ryanair’s chief people officer Eddie Wilson said earlier on Monday the company had received no notice from the Portuguese union and had to “wait and see” whether the strike was going to happen. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)