FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2018 / 5:07 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Ryanair cabin crews in Portugal set 3 one-day strikes around Easter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A union representing Portuguese cabin crew working for Ryanair will hold three one-day strikes during the Easter holidays, on March 29, April 1 and April 4, an official with the SNPVAC union said on Monday.

Fernando Gandra told Reuters SNPVAC had sent a notice of strike action to Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, and the Portuguese labour ministry. The strike was motivated by “worsening labour conditions, a lack of respect for the dignity of the cabin crew ... and threats over sales objectives”, he said.

Ryanair’s chief people officer Eddie Wilson said earlier on Monday the company had received no notice from the Portuguese union and had to “wait and see” whether the strike was going to happen. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.