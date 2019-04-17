Portugal PM vows to do "everything" to expand fuel supplies amid strike

LISBON, April 17 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government will do everything required to expand supplies of fuel across the country during a strike by petrol-tanker drivers, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday.

Portugal declared an emergency crisis on Tuesday night, ordering drivers to get back on the road immediately to ensure supplies to essential services such as hospitals and airports.

Despite an agreement by the drivers’ union to provide minimum supplies under the government decree, Portugal’s oil industry body said petrol stations were still not being refuelled on Wednesday, the Lusa news agency said. (Reporting by Catarina Demony Editing by Mark Bendeich)