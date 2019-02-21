Crews to abandon 2 Venezuelan tankers stuck in Portugal -operator

LISBON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The crew aboard a Venezuelan oil tanker that has been stuck in the middle of the river Tagus in Portugal’s capital Lisbon for nearly two years due to unpaid debt is set to be dismissed, managers Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said on Thursday.

BSM also said in a statement sent to Reuters that another Venezuelan tanker, the Parnaso, which is in a dry dock at the port of Setubal south of Lisbon, will also see its crew removed later this week due to a lack of payment from the owners PDV Marina, a subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA. (Reporting By Catarina Demony and Goncalo Almeida, editing by Andrei Khalip)