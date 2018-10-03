Web Summit to stay in Lisbon for 10 years - CEO

LISBON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest tech event, the Web Summit, will remain in Lisbon for another 10 years, its founder Paddy Cosgrave said on Wednesday in a big boost to Portugal’s aspirations of becoming a technology hub.

“Staying here for another 10 years brings us so much certainty,” Cosgrave told journalists at a press conference where he was joined by Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

Web Summit moved to Lisbon from Dublin in 2016 and the event will be held for the third time in the city in November. The original contract envisioned three years in Lisbon and the Web Summit organizers had considered moving to other venues in Europe before deciding to stay.