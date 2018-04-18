CEO of S.Korea's steelmaker POSCO offers to resign

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said its CEO offered to resign at an emergency board meeting on Wednesday as he is keen for a younger person to lead the firm.

Kwon Oh-joon, 69, will stay in his post until the company appoints a new chief, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Kwon’s term was set to end March 2020 after he was re-appointed as the chief executive of the country’s top steelmaker March last year.