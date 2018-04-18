FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 1:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEO of S.Korea's steelmaker POSCO offers to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said its CEO offered to resign at an emergency board meeting on Wednesday as he is keen for a younger person to lead the firm.

Kwon Oh-joon, 69, will stay in his post until the company appoints a new chief, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Kwon’s term was set to end March 2020 after he was re-appointed as the chief executive of the country’s top steelmaker March last year.

Reporting by Jane Chung and Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
