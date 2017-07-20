FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Posco sees Q3 profit improving from Q2 on output, sales growth
July 20, 2017 / 7:57 AM / a month ago

Posco sees Q3 profit improving from Q2 on output, sales growth

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker Posco said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit was expected to improve from the previous quarter, helped by output and sales growth and a likely drop in raw materials costs.

The world's fifth-biggest steelmaker also said U.S. steel import restrictions were likely to have a limited impact even if Washington imposed stricter measures, as the U.S. market accounted for only 1 percent of its total revenue.

The company earlier reported a 44.3 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit at 979.1 billion won ($869.8 million), beating estimates, on higher margins. ($1 = 1,125.6700 won) (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

