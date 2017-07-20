FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POSCO Q2 operating profit up 44.3 pct; beats consensus
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 20, 2017 / 7:02 AM / in 3 months

POSCO Q2 operating profit up 44.3 pct; beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korea steelmaker POSCO posted a 44.3 percent rise in operating profit for the April-to-June quarter, beating estimates.

POSCO, the world’s fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday consolidated operating profit was 979.1 billion won ($870.60 million) during the second quarter, compared with 679 billion won a year earlier and a 940 billion won average estimate from 20 analysts polled by Reuters.

Its second-quarter revenue rose 16.2 percent from a year ago to 14.9 trillion won.

$1 = 1,124.6300 won Reporting by Jane Chung and Hyunjoo Jin; Editng by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.