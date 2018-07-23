FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 23, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's POSCO Q2 operating profit jumps 28 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Monday its second-quarter operating profit climbed 28 percent, short of bullish market estimates, amid rising prices for the global construction industry mainstay.

POSCO, the world’s fifth-biggest steelmaker, said its consolidated April-June operating profit was 1.25 trillion won ($1.11 billion). That compared with a 1.32 trillion won average estimate from 12 analysts polled by Reuters, and 979.1 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 7.6 percent to 16.08 trillion won in the second quarter from a year earlier. ($1 = 1,130.2500 won) (Reporting by Jane Chung Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.