Post must face lawsuit over Honey Bunches of Oats cereal packaging

A federal judge said a California shopper can sue Post Holdings Inc for misleading consumers into believing honey was a key sweetener for its Honey Bunches of Oats cereal, rather than refined substances such as sugar and corn syrup.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, said the “prominent honey-related words and imagery” on Post’s packaging could deceive consumers into thinking the cereal contained more honey, without feeling a need to check the ingredient list.

