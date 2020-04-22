Westlaw News
April 22, 2020 / 6:46 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Post must face lawsuit over Honey Bunches of Oats cereal packaging

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal judge said a California shopper can sue Post Holdings Inc for misleading consumers into believing honey was a key sweetener for its Honey Bunches of Oats cereal, rather than refined substances such as sugar and corn syrup.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, said the “prominent honey-related words and imagery” on Post’s packaging could deceive consumers into thinking the cereal contained more honey, without feeling a need to check the ingredient list.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3eK4XbZ

