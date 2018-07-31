Poste Italiane teams up with UniCredit on consumer credit

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane and UniCredit have teamed up in the consumer credit business, the post office and Italy’s biggest bank by assets said in a joint statement.

The agreement regards the promotion and the sale, through the post office network, of salary- and pension-backed loans underwritten by UniCredit. It could be extended to include personal loans, the two partners said.

Under its business plan, Poste has committed to establish partnerships with leading banks to expand the range of products it offers its clients. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Crispian Balmer)