UPDATE 1-Poste lifts 2020 guidance, says well-positioned to withstand virus

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane on Friday raised its profit and sales targets for 2020, saying the restructuring carried out in recent years bolstered it against shocks such as the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has seen the worst outbreak of the virus so far in Europe, with a death toll of 148 as of Thursday.

To contain the outbreak, Italian authorities sealed off a handful of towns in Lombardy and Veneto regions at the end of February.

“Poste Italiane is a resilient business thanks to its diversified business model and is well positioned to face stress scenarios, such as the COVID-19 situation,” Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante said in a statement.

The group said it would continue to monitor the situation and do everything possible to protect and support its employees and customers.

Poste last week said it was reopening branches in some of the towns under quarantine after a temporary shutdown.

The group said on Friday it expected its operating profit, or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), to reach 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) this year, above a previous target of 1.6 billion euros.

Revenues are projected to rise to 11.1 billion euros from a previous goal of 10.9 billion euros, it said.

Last year, EBIT rose 18.4% to 1.77 billion euros thanks to higher revenue and lower costs due to accelerated voluntary early retirements, beating analysts’ consensus of 1.68 billion.

Shares in Poste were up 0.4% at 0900 GMT, the only stock rising on the Milan blue-chip index.

Since its partial privatisation in 2015 the state-controlled group has turned into a conglomerate comprising insurance and financial divisions, the traditional mail and parcel business and a digital payments unit.