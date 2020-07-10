Postmates secures dismissal of lawsuit over unsolicited texts

A California federal magistrate judge has once again dismissed a proposed consumer class action against Postmates Inc, rejecting allegations that the company contracted with a marketing agent that sent unsolicited text messages advertising its delivery service.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson in San Francisco on Thursday granted Postmates’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit, finding the plaintiff, a Florida man who allegedly received an automated text directing him to a Postmates job board, had not sufficiently alleged in a second amended complaint that the company was liable under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

