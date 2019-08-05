Industrials
August 5, 2019 / 5:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch PostNL Q2 operating income tops estimates, confirms outlook

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - PostNL, the Netherlands’ largest mail carrier, reiterated its full-year outlook on Monday, after posting a better-than-expected second-quarter underlying cash operating income (UCOI), helped by lower outflows for pensions and provisions.

The mail carrier reported second-quarter UCOI of 41 million euros ($45.6 million) on Monday, above analysts’ expectations in a company-provided poll.

The company made a “good” progress with the divestment process of Nexive and Postcon, agreeing to sell the latter business by the year-end, PostNL added.

1 = 0.8989 euros Reporting by Pawel Goraj, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips ;

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below