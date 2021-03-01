UPDATE 1-PostNL expects digital shift to lift core earnings

(Adds details)

March 1 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL said on Monday it would speed up its digital transformation to improve its business performance, particularly in its parcels unit.

The company aims to increase its core profit by 80 to 100 million euros ($96.67-$120.84 million) by 2024, compared with a 2020 normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 190 million euros, excluding the around 55 million euros qualified as exceptional result driven by COVID-19.

“The step-up in results is being driven, roughly equally divided, by improving business performance and the initiatives to accelerate the digital transformation,” PostNL said in a statement.

The group, which expects to spend around 80 million euros to accelerate its digital project in 2021-24, said the initiatives should be accretive to its dividend per share from 2023.

It added that it will pay a dividend of at least 0.29 euro per share over 2021 and 2022 compared with a proposed dividend of 0.28 euro per share for 2020, based on the expected performance and its solid financial position.

The pandemic has significantly boosted the postal operator’s earnings through 2020, as e-commerce pushed up parcel volumes and even its declining mail business benefited from more greeting cards sent over lockdowns during the holiday season.

PostNL, which delivers parcels and letters across the Benelux region, said it expects normalised EBIT for 2021 of 205 to 225 million euros, compared with a company-compiled consensus of 208 million euros, noting that lockdowns in the Netherlands and Belgium have continued into early 2021.