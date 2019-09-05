Dutch consumer watchdog blocks PostNL-Sandd merger

AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Dutch consumer watchdog ACM on Thursday rejected a proposed merger between PostNL , the country’s largest mail carrier, and its main rival Sandd, arguing the firms are already profitable and their merger could increase prices for business mail by 40%.

PostNL said it would now ask the government, which has signalled it favors the merger, to approve the deal to ensure the reliability of delivery of mail in rural areas. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Darren Schuettler)