Sept 20 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Wednesday it would curtail production temporarily at two Canadian mines, as part of a longstanding strategy to match supply to demand.

The company will curtail output at Allan, Saskatchewan, for 10 weeks starting Nov. 19 and at Lanigan, Saskatchewan, for eight weeks starting Dec. 3. It said the number of temporary layoffs had not been determined. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Houston, Texas; Editing by Tom Brown)