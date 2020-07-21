Westlaw News
Potential reclassification of employees does not affect workers comp premiums - 8th Circuit

A Liberty Mutual subsidiary cannot charge workers’ compensation premiums for employees who are categorically excluded from coverage but might be reclassified, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected LM Insurance Corp.’s argument that the premiums it charged a Mississippi River-based construction company, Newt Marine Services, should reflect excluded maritime workers because the company could reassign them to covered, non-maritime work at any given moment.

