Potomac paddlers sue Coast Guard over no-go zone near Trump golf club

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security violated federal law by permanently declaring a two-mile stretch of the Potomac River near the Trump National Golf Club off-limits whenever the president or other high-ranking officials are present, a recreational group said in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The Canoe Cruisers Association of Greater Washington said the creation of a permanent security zone, running along the Seneca Lake section of the river near Potomac Falls and stretching shore-to-shore, from Northern Virginia to Montgomery County, Maryland, “revoked the public’s legal right to access a public, navigable waterway with no notice and with no public process.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MQOljv