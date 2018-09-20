FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 11:00 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Potomac paddlers sue Coast Guard over no-go zone near Trump golf club

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security violated federal law by permanently declaring a two-mile stretch of the Potomac River near the Trump National Golf Club off-limits whenever the president or other high-ranking officials are present, a recreational group said in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The Canoe Cruisers Association of Greater Washington said the creation of a permanent security zone, running along the Seneca Lake section of the river near Potomac Falls and stretching shore-to-shore, from Northern Virginia to Montgomery County, Maryland, “revoked the public’s legal right to access a public, navigable waterway with no notice and with no public process.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MQOljv

