June 22, 2018 / 7:40 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. Justice Dept to require CRH to shed quarry as part of acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it will require construction company CRH Plc and its U.S. subsidiary to divest Rocky Gap Quarry as a condition of its planned acquisition of privately held Pounding Mill Quarry Corp.

The divestiture of the Virginia quarry is intended to preserve local competition, the department said in a statement. Ireland-based CRH, through its CRH Americas Materials Inc unit, is North America’s biggest maker of concrete products and second-largest supplier of aggregate materials for construction. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

