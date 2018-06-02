British retailer Poundworld nears rescue - Sky News

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - British discount retailer Poundworld is close to a rescue deal with former Austin Reed owner Alteri Investors, Sky News reported on Saturday, with the deal likely to be announced next week.

Private equity group TPG put Poundworld up for sale after receiving expressions of interest, prompting it to put a planned restructuring of the group on hold, a person familiar with the matter said last month.

Sky said the new owners would restructure Poundworld after the deal, which would lead to the closure of more than 100 Poundworld shops and the loss of about 1,500 jobs.

TPG and Alteri Investors were not immediately available for comment.