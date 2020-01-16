EEX energy bourse saw higher trading volumes in 2019

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Trading of electricity futures, natural gas and carbon emissions rights on the European energy bourse EEX rose to record levels last year, while the exchange also expanded globally, it said in a press release. Leipzig-based EEX, part of Deutsche Boerse group, said its flagship European power derivatives markets saw volumes rise by 19% to 3,972.6 terawatt hours (TWh) as liquidity improved and many national markets posted gains. The total global power volume, which also included the spot market and U.S. products, was 30% up at 6,427.7 TWh. Last week, EEX's spot power unit EPEX SPOT in Paris reported an all-time record in its 2019 volumes, due to growth in its core markets. EEX numbers also include the newly added Serbian spot market. Spot gas trading on EEX grew by 31% as the Dutch market TTF registered 62% growth year-on-year. Gas futures trading increased by 28%. Wholesale trading over-the-counter and on bourses has been boosted by more liquefied natural gas (LNG) arriving in the region, alongside pipeline imports. EEX also carries out primary market auctions for the EU and offers secondary market carbon trading, as well as agricultural and freight contracts. Carbon volumes declined because fewer emissions allowances were available due to ongoing market reform seeking to tighten supply to incentivise carbon savings. The secondary market lost some volume to competitors. Below is a selection of key trading volumes, allowing for rounding errors. EEX 2019 2018 Yr-Yr change Spot power 597.9 TWh 576.6 + 4% European Power 3,972.6 TWh 3,346.9 + 19% Futures U.S. Power 1,857.1 TWh 1,038.6 + 79% Futures POWER TOTAL 6,427.7 TWh 4,962.1 + 30% Spot gas 1,453,7 TWh 1,111.2 + 31% Gas Futures 1,088.5 TWh 851.7 + 28% U.S. gas 4.1 TWh n/a n/a GAS TOTAL 2,546.3 TWh 1,962.9 + 30% EU environmental 1,138.5 mln T 2,896.6 mln T - 61% products (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alex Richardson)