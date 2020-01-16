Financials
January 16, 2020 / 10:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EEX energy bourse saw higher trading volumes in 2019

    FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Trading of electricity
futures, natural gas and carbon emissions rights on the European
energy bourse EEX rose to record levels last year, while the
exchange also expanded globally, it said in a press release.
    Leipzig-based EEX, part of Deutsche Boerse group,
said its flagship European power derivatives markets saw volumes
rise by 19% to 3,972.6 terawatt hours (TWh) as liquidity
improved and many national markets posted gains.
    The total global power volume, which also included the spot
market and U.S. products, was 30% up at 6,427.7 TWh.
    Last week, EEX's spot power unit EPEX SPOT in Paris reported
an all-time record in its 2019 volumes, due to growth in its
core markets. EEX numbers also include the newly added Serbian
spot market.
    Spot gas trading on EEX grew by 31% as the Dutch market TTF
registered 62% growth year-on-year. Gas futures trading
increased by 28%. 
    Wholesale trading over-the-counter and on bourses has been
boosted by more liquefied natural gas (LNG) arriving in the
region, alongside pipeline imports.
    EEX also carries out primary market auctions for the EU and
offers secondary market carbon trading, as well as agricultural
and freight contracts. 
    Carbon volumes declined because fewer emissions allowances
were available due to ongoing market reform seeking to tighten
supply to incentivise carbon savings. The secondary market lost
some volume to competitors.
    Below is a selection of key trading volumes, allowing for
rounding errors.
    
 EEX                2019           2018            Yr-Yr change
 Spot power             597.9 TWh           576.6  +  4%
 European Power       3,972.6 TWh         3,346.9  + 19%
 Futures                                           
 U.S. Power           1,857.1 TWh         1,038.6  + 79%
 Futures                                           
 POWER TOTAL          6,427.7 TWh         4,962.1  + 30%
 Spot gas             1,453,7 TWh         1,111.2  + 31%
 Gas Futures          1,088.5 TWh           851.7  + 28%
 U.S. gas                 4.1 TWh             n/a           n/a
 GAS TOTAL            2,546.3 TWh         1,962.9  + 30%
 EU environmental   1,138.5 mln T   2,896.6 mln T  - 61%
 products                                          
 
