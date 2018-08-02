FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

EEX sees its energy traded volumes rise in 1H

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - European energy bourse EEX saw trading volumes in power, emissions and gas products rise in the first half of 2018, the exchange said on Thursday.

* The group’s power spot market volumes, operated by EPEX SPOT rose 7 percent to 288.4 terawatt hours (TWh) compared with the same period in 2017.

* European power derivatives market volumes rose 4 percent while its PEGAS natural gas markets volumes, operated by Powernext rose 3 percent to 958.7 TWh.

* The emission allowance market volumes more than doubled to 1.5 billion tonnes carbon dioxide allowances.

* Agricultural markets volumes fell 28 percent to 24,900 contracts.

* Within the global commodities segment 119,255 contracts were traded in freight in the first half of the year, down 54 percent on 2018. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

