June 29 (Reuters) - Boat and billiards table maker Brunswick Corp said on Friday it would buy the global marine and mobile business of Power Products LLC for $910 million in cash.

The unit - which provides cables, batteries and power management tools to marine and other recreational vehicle markets - raked in revenue of about $233 million in the year ended March 31. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)