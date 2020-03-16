EPA must reconsider emission controls during power plant startups – D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court revived environmental advocates’ challenge to a 2014 rule that gives power plants the option of waiting four hours to measure the amount of mercury and other toxic chemicals an electricity-generating unit produces after startup.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Friday left the rule in place for now, but said the Environmental Protection Agency must consider the objections raised by the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, the Environmental Integrity Project and the Sierra Club.

