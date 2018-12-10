Swedish consultancy AF to buy Finland's Poyry for $695 mln

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Swedish technical consultancy AF has agreed to buy smaller Finnish peer Poyry for 611 million euros ($695 million) to create a leading European engineering and consulting business, AF said on Monday.

AF said it would launch a cash tender offer for Poyry’s shares at 10.20 euros apiece, more that 45 percent above the stock’s closing price on Friday.

The offer, which has been unanimously accepted by Poyry’s board, will result in a combined company called AF-Poyry, which will be led by AF’s current chief executive Jonas Gustavsson.