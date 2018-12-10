UPDATE 1-Swedish consultancy AF to buy Finland's Poyry for 611 million euros

(Adds details, share price, analyst comment)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Swedish technical consultancy AF has agreed to buy smaller Finnish peer Poyry for 611 million euros ($695 million) to create a leading European engineering and consulting business, AF said on Monday.

AF said it would launch a cash tender offer for Poyry’s shares at 10.20 euros apiece, more that 45 percent above the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Poyry’s shares rose 42 percent in early trade on Monday, while AF’s stock was down 2 percent as at 0823 GMT.

“The premium is significant... the offer looks very likely to go through despite the required 90 percent ownership,” Inderes analyst Juha Kinnunen, with an “accumulate” rating on the stock, said in a note to investors.

AF anticipates cost synergies of about 180 million Swedish crowns ($19.9 million) to be implemented by 2020, it said.

Shareholders representing 52.3 percent of Poyry have agreed to accept the offer, AF said. The combined company, called AF-Poyry, will be led by AF’s current chief executive Jonas Gustavsson.

“The business environment is rapidly changing and markets for professional services are consolidating”, said AF, which competes on the Nordic markets with Sweco AB.

AF will launch a directed share issue to some of Poyry’s major shareholders, which is to raise gross proceeds of about 1.21 billion crowns. AF will also launch a rights issue to raise about 2.79 billion crowns. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) ($1 = 9.0405 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdynia Editing by Mark Potter/Keith Weir)