South Africa's PPC not looking to sell assets or merge anymore - chairman

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s PPC is not interested in selling its assets or any merger talks in the short-term, the cement producer’s chairman said on Thursday after ending talks about a possible deal with LafargeHolcim .

“PPC is not looking to sell its assets, it’s not looking to merge it’s assets, it’s looking to focus on its business, deliver cash flow and deliver shareholder value,” PPC Chairman Peter Nelson told Reuters. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)