UPDATE 1-South Africa's PPC resigned to remaining single

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South African cement producer PPC is not currently interested in selling or buying assets its chairman said on Thursday, after ending talks about a possible takeover by Swiss group LafargeHolcim.

PPC has been seen as a takeover target for several years, with local rival AfriSam, Nigeria’s Dangote Cement and Irish building materials group CRH also having expressed their interest at some time.

But PPC said its board had now concluded there were no acceptable offers in prospect after it ended talks with LafargeHolcim.

“The number that was put on the table and the merger ratio that was put on the table, for us fell short on value,” PPC Chairman Peter Nelson told Reuters, referring to Lafarge’s proposal.

PPC’s share price, which has fallen more than 14 percent since the announcement of a possible merger with AfriSam in February, fell 17 percent after it announced that it had ended talks with Lafarge.

By 1505 GMT the share price had partially recovered to trade 8.07 percent down on the day at 5.81 rand.

Nelson also said that AfriSam had made a new merger proposal after PPC in November had rejected its offer backed by Canadian firm Fairfax Africa Investments Proprietary Ltd.

But Nelson said that too was rejected on valuation grounds.

Going forward, Nelson said PPC would now focus on its existing investment pipeline in the rest of Africa.

“PPC is not looking to sell its assets, it’s not looking to merge it’s assets, it’s looking to focus on its business, deliver cash flow and deliver shareholder value,” said Nelson. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia, Greg Mahlich)