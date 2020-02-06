Shares of drug research firm PPD jump 15% in U.S. market debut

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Shares of drug research firm PPD Inc rose 14.8% in their U.S. market listing, marking a stellar debut for the second $1 billion-plus flotation of the year.

The company’s shares opened at $31, giving the North Carolina-based company a market value of $10.52 billion.

Earlier on Thursday, the company priced its offering of 60 million shares at the top end of its targeted range of $24-$27, raising $1.62 billion. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)