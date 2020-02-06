Funds News
February 6, 2020 / 4:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shares of drug research firm PPD jump 15% in U.S. market debut

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Shares of drug research firm PPD Inc rose 14.8% in their U.S. market listing, marking a stellar debut for the second $1 billion-plus flotation of the year.

The company’s shares opened at $31, giving the North Carolina-based company a market value of $10.52 billion.

Earlier on Thursday, the company priced its offering of 60 million shares at the top end of its targeted range of $24-$27, raising $1.62 billion. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below