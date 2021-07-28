PPF teams up with Groupe Beneteau in sailboat charter

PRAGUE, July 28 (Reuters) - PPF investment group teamed up with Groupe Beneteau in sailboat charter, the Czech group said on Wednesday.

PPF will hold a 59% stake in a joint venture which will include Beneteau’s Dream Yacht Charter and Navigare Yachting, with the French group controlling the remaining stake, PPF said.

The two operators and their subsidiaries, including digital booking platform SamBoat, generated revenue of more than 200 million euros ($236.34 million) in 2019 from a combined fleet of around 1,200 sail-powered vessels, PPF said. ($1 = 0.8462 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Chris Reese)