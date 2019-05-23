Czech Republic's PPF Group 2018 profit jumps 25%

PRAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - PPF Group, owned by the Czech Republic’s richest businessman Petr Kellner, boosted net profit in 2018 by 25% year-on-year to 865 million euros ($964 million), it said on Thursday.

“PPF Group’s financial services segment, represented mainly by Home Credit and PPF Banka, was the key driver of the profit growth last year,” PPF’s Chief Financial Officer Katerina Jiraskova said in a statement.

Total assets exceeded 45 billion euros, rising by 18% year-on-year, PPF said. PPF has investments in banking, telecommunications, engineering and real estate spanning Europe, Asia and the United States.