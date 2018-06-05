REFILE-Richest Czech's PPF investment group assets grow 41 pct in 2017

(Refiles to fix typograpical error to “officer” in paragraph 3)

PRAGUE, June 5 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF, owned by the country’s richest businessman Petr Kellner, reported on Tuesday a 41 percent increase in assets in 2017, rising to more than 38 billion euros.

PPF said its net profit reached 642 million euros, up 6 percent year-on-year on a comparable basis. The investment group runs companies in Europe, Asia and North America across a number of sectors, including consumer lender Home Credit and Czech telecoms group O2 Czech Republic.

“The profitability of all key assets met our expectations across consumer finance, banking, telecommunications and real estate,” Chief Financial Officer Katerina Jiraskova said. “Home Credit’s Asian countries were the primary contributors to the growth in assets.” (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Robert Muller)