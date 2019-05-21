PPG to keep architectural, industrial coatings units after review

May 21 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc said on Tuesday it decided to keep its architectural and industrial coatings units after reviewing its operations following calls from activist investor Nelson Peltz to break up the company.

Trian Fund Management LP, run by billionaire Peltz, dropped plans to challenge PPG’s board of directors after the U.S. paints and coatings company met some of the hedge fund’s demands and announced new financial targets, Reuters reported in January. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)