PPG cannot recover chromium cleanup costs from U.S. - ruling

The United States government does not have to help PPG Industries pay for cleanup costs at a shuttered plant in New Jersey used to produce chromium chemicals for the defense effort during World Wars I and II, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge John Vazquez in Newark rejected PPG’s argument that the federal government took control of all aspects of the Jersey City plant during the wars and is thus partially liable for cleaning up chromium contamination there. Although the government controlled the price of raw materials and finished chromium products and conferred with chemical companies about production alternatives, it did not control day-to-day operations at the site, Vazquez said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BAAaN0