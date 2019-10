Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. utility companies Avangrid Inc and PPL Corporation are in talks to combine their business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said here it was unclear whether a deal would include an investment from Spanish utility Iberdrola, which owns more than 80% of Avangrid.

Avangrid and PPL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)