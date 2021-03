March 18 (Reuters) - National Grid said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the holding company of the UK’s largest electricity distribution business, Western Power Distribution, from U.S. company PPL Corp for 7.8 billion pounds ($10.92 billion).

