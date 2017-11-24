FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2nd Circuit rejects lawsuit over debt buyer's electronic debits
Sections
Featured
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 24, 2017 / 12:37 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

2nd Circuit rejects lawsuit over debt buyer's electronic debits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Portfolio Recovery Associates, one of the world’s largest debt buyers, does not have to face a proposed class action accusing it of debiting consumers’ checking accounts without written permission, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming Portfolio Recovery Associates violated the U.S. Electronic Fund Transfers Act (EFTA), which bars businesses from using electronic, or automatic payments without written consent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ziAblo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.