FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
August 1, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Prada opens 'new phase' after posting rising H1 sales, profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prada said a “new phase of progress” had begun for the group, after the fashion brand posted rising sales, profit and income in the first half of the year.

The Milan-based luxury group, jointly run by spouses Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, is looking to cement first signs of a turnaround after profits have been falling since 2014. In March it said it would return to grow this year after stemming a sales slide in the second half of 2017.

Prada, founded in 1913, said on Wednesday that the results of the work aimed at reshaping the brand - including the renovation of its retail network, a push on its e-commerce and refreshing its products - were “visible and supported by positive signals from the market”.

Revenues in the first six months of the year were up 9.4 percent at constant exchange rates year-on-year and net income rose 10.7 percent to 105.7 million euros ($123.4 million). ($1 = 0.8565 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.