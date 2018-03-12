FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 12, 2018 / 1:49 AM / Updated a day ago

Prada shares jump 13 pct on growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Prada jumped 13 percent after the Italian luxury goods maker said it would return to growth this year having stemmed a sales slide in the second half of 2017.

Profit at Italy’s largest luxury player by revenue has been falling since 2014 even as competitors such as Kering and LVMH have boosted sales.

In early morning trade, Prada shares jumped to HK$36.9, the highest since May 5, 2017 and outperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index which was up 1.4 percent.

Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.