U.S. appeals court revives proposed debt collection class action

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a proposed class action accusing Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC (PRA), a large debt buyer, of waiting too long to collect debts from people who live outside Delaware.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia overturned a lower court finding that a Delaware tolling statute stopped that state’s three-year statute of limitations from running against non-residents through the period of the credit relationship, default, collection efforts and litigation.

