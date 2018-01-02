FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 5:19 PM / in an hour

U.S. appeals court revives proposed debt collection class action

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a proposed class action accusing Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC (PRA), a large debt buyer, of waiting too long to collect debts from people who live outside Delaware.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia overturned a lower court finding that a Delaware tolling statute stopped that state’s three-year statute of limitations from running against non-residents through the period of the credit relationship, default, collection efforts and litigation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Cs820x

